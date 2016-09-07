Hell hath no fury like a woman in pink at muddy Race For Life!

Phasels Wood in Kings Langley hosted Race for Life’s Pretty Muddy, a 5k muddy obstacle course.

Fun loving D&T runners Rebecca White and Louise Flower showed cancer that hell hath no fury like a woman in pink. The two ladies embraced the challenges and conditions and finished in 38 minutes.

Clare Hunt at Man v Mountain.

Alison Richardson and Rob Deane took part in the London Spitfire10k – commemorating the 76th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain in style, starting and finishing at the RAF Museum in Colindale,

Alison finished in 52.17mins and Rob, making a return to racing after injury, finished in 58.36mins.

Clare Hunt showed you didn’t need to be a man to take on and conquer Rat Race’s Man v Mountain.

This legendary mountain adventure race weaves its way to the summit of Snowdon and includes an array of punishing obstacles, including the infamous Vertical Kilometre for runners to tackle.

D&T at Disney, LA

Due to severe weather, Rat Race made the decision to not let people up to the summit of Snowdon but despite the diversion, the runners still covered 21.5miles with some impressive elevation. Clare finished in 6.38.52 to place 172nd out of 235 females. What’s most impressive is her split for the Vertical Kilometre, a time of 18.02 which was the 40th fastest female time.

Matty Earles also took part and finished in 15th overall, second Vet 40, in an impressive 3.35.34 with his Vertical Kilometre time of 12.20.

Having already done parkrun and Pretty Mudder, Rebecca White upped her game and travelled to Dorset to tackle The Beast, a 12mile, off road, coastal, undulating trail run incorporating steep steps. Rebecca used this race as a training run for her upcoming marathon at Loch Ness on September 25, finishing in 2hrs 47mins.

Annette Howard ran the Harlow 10, a gently undulating 10 mile course and finished in 1hr 43.

Jan Strachan at St Albans Stampede.

Kirsty Russell, David Stears, Steve Russell and Casper Du Buisson flew to Disneyland Resort in Los Angeles to take part in the Dumbo Double Dare Challenge. The challenge consists of a 10km race on Saturday and a half-marathon on Sunday. To make it that bit tougher the races start at the ungodly hour of 5.30am.

Kirsty, Matthew and Steve also took part in the 5km race with the same rude awakening on Friday morning therefore earning another shiny medal.

Two teams and one solo runner took on the St Albans Stampede, a 12 hour endurance event where runners attempt to run as many laps as they can between 9am and 9pm. On a far from easy four mile route that covered trails, field, road and a torrential rain storm, Dacorum and Tring showed they’re made of strong stuff.

Jan Strachan put in the performance of the day to finish as second woman in the solo event, completing 14 laps in 11 hours and 27 minutes,

Kelly Du Buisson, Ania Gabb, Sam Sullivan and Becky Fawcett finished as top ladies team and fourth overall. The girls chalked up 92 miles between them, with Sam Sullivan reaching her furthest distance ever and Ania Gabb scoring the team’s fastest lap in 26 minutes.

The ​men’s team of Michael Lamb, Andy Wass, Rob Davies and Richard Stevens smashed 84 miles in total.