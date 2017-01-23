Your coffee purchase can help the vulnerable

Two local charities have joined forces to bring fresh barista coffee to people in the Paradise area of Hemel, while helping vulnerable members of the community.

Druglink’s social enterprise, Coffee Ethic, is bringing its ‘on wheels’ service to the DENS Furniture Warehouse, at The Hub in Paradise Depot.

Coffee Ethic provides fresh, barista coffee, served by trained baristas from itsclassic van. All the coffee is fairtrade and organic, in fully compostable cups.

The service is grounded in ethical and social values, supporting vulnerable people to reintegrate into work and society. In order to run its service, Coffee Ethic relies on the help of volunteers, many of whom are in recovery from addiction or have had to overcome life events such as homelessness.

Coffee Ethic offers them valuable supported work experience, enabling them to take the step back into employment.

Druglink’s director of finance and commercial operations, Sarah Clark, said: “Druglink is excited to be introducing its Coffee Ethic social enterprise to the DENS Furniture Warehouse site.

“It’s our belief that working in partnership with DENS can only strengthen both organisations’ commitment to providing opportunities and assistance to Dacorum residents.”

DENS chief executive Wendy Lewington said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Druglink in this way.

“Both organisations share a commitment to supporting individuals to turn their lives round and believe this partnership provides a fantastic opportunity to do this, whilst also providing a service for our local community.”

The Coffee Ethic van will be in the car park at the DENS Furniture Warehouse from 9.30am to 2.30pm from Tuesday to Friday each week.