Your chance to reward those who benefit rural communities

Nominations are now open for the Rural Living Awards.

Hertfordshire’s environment and community are under constant threat, which is why CPRE Hertfordshire’s Rural Living Awards seek to recognise and reward work done by groups, individuals and businesses to improve life and enhance the environment in our villages and countryside.

Founded in 1928, CPRE Hertfordshire is the county branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, which fights for a better future for the English countryside.

With two categories, Community and Environment, the judges look for innovative projects that unite rural communities, benefit the community and promote access to the countryside.

There are also awards for young people, adults and businesses that make outstanding contributions to rural life.

Pictured right are members of the Ver Valley Society Action Group, which won the Environment award in 2016.

Last year, there were 22 entries for the awards but the judges feel there is much more happening across Hertfordshire that needs to be publicly acknowledged, and hope to receive many more nominations this year.

Anyone wishing to put a group, an individual or a business forward to be considered for an award, can download a nomination form from www.cpreherts.org.uk/awards

People, projects or businesses can also nominate themselves, and the deadline for nominations is Friday, May 26.