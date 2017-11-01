Young gunner from Hemel plays key part in Royal ceremony

A 21-year-old gunner was in attendance when The Queen inspected soldiers from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery for their 70th Anniversary.

Thomas Bunker, from Hemel Hempstead, presented an engraved cartridge case to Percy Austen, who was serving in the troop in 1947 when King George VI inspected the parade.

Her Majesty was shown the first review document signed by her father 70 years ago in which he struck out the word ‘riding’ and inserted ‘King’s’ to name the troop as his own. She then signed the 70th anniversary review document