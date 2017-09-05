Young driver from Hemel Hempstead banned after string of offences

A 23-year-old man has been banned from driving and fined after a series of offences during a car crash.

Daniel Botfield, 23, of Quartermass Road, Hemel Hempstead, was found guilty of five charges including driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, failing to give his details over or notifying police of the accident, and driving without insurance or a valid licence.

Botfield was involved in a collision at the junction of Shantock Hall Lane and Leyhill Road, in Bovingdon, on October 23 last year.

He was banned for nine months from holding a driving licence, and fined a total of £2,200 – plus a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was absent for the hearing at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on July 27.