Worker threatened with knife in terrifying robbery at petrol station near Hemel Hempstead

A petrol shop worker was threatened with a knife in a terrifying robbery in which commuters filling up their cars were also threatened.

Detectives from Hertfordshire Police are currently investigating the robbery at the Shell petrol station in Bourne End, and are appealing for any witnesses who may have information to come forward.

The incident occurred at the service station in Stoney Lane, just off the A41 dual carriageway, shortly after 8pm on Monday (May 22).

Two men entered the store and looked around before approaching the cashier.

One of the men then leaped over the counter and threatened the cashier with a knife while demanding he hand over cash and cigarettes.

As customers entered the store, they were threatened by the second man and police were called.

The two suspects made off in a white van with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.,The first suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a black beanie hat, a blue jacket and jeans, a red t-shirt with white lettering on the front and black gloves.

The second is described as a white man, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark hooded jumper with writing on it and dark coloured trousers.

Detective Constable Jane Swift, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident but the victim has understandably been left shaken by the ordeal.

“We are doing everything we can to trace the people responsible and have a number of leads we are currently exploring.

“However, I would also appeal to members of the public who may be able to assist with the investigation to please come forward.

“If you saw what happened, saw two people acting suspiciously, or saw a white van leaving the area, please get in touch straightaway.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dacorum Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/4153.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or complete their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, and you will never need to go to court.