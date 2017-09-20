Work finally begins on the sinkhole in Hemel Hempstead

Moves forward are being made to repair a 14-metre sinkhole that has closed High Street Green for months.

Herts County Council tweeted today (September 20) that work had now begun to allow repairs by the water company.

Residents had been waiting since May for something to be done.

Council bosses had previously told locals they could be waiting until October to see any progress.

A spokesman for Herts County Council said: ““These are complex works and will take some time, but we hope to have the works completed and the road re-opened within a couple of months. We would like to thank local residents for their patience.”

