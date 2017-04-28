Windsor castle honour for Queen’s Scout

Katie Anne Monnington, from Hemel Hempstead District Scouts, was one of seven Scouting members from Herts to be honoured by international adventurer, Chief Scout Bear Grylls.

Katie Anne joined more than 300 new Queen’s Scouts receiving their awards at Windsor Castle on Sunday April 23.

The Queen’s Scout Award is the highest honour in Scouting, awarded for outstanding personal achievement, and the annual Windsor Castle event has been held regularly since 1934 on the Sunday nearest to St George’s Day.

This honour is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges, which includes service to their community, completing an expedition in wild country, undertaking a five-day residential project in an unfamiliar environment and learning a new skill or developing an existing talent.

Bear Grylls, who was joined by the Duke of Kent at the ceremony, said: “All these young people have strived so hard to learn new skills and achieve their Queen’s Scout Awards, and I am full of admiration for their spirit, grit and determination.

“They have all served their community, led others and undertaken expeditions in the UK and around the world.

“As Queen’s Scouts, they are massive inspirations to over half a million Scouts in the UK and I am so pleased that Scouting has honoured them today. They are truly amazing.”