Wildlife Trust honours longstanding Tring volunteer

A Tring man has received an Outstanding Contribution award from the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT).

Rodney Sims has spent more than 30 years volunteering at College Lake nature reserve, near Tring. His enthusiasm and knowledge of geology is key to the success of the new Earth Explorers exhibition.

Rodney was one of the volunteers honoured with awards at the wildlife trust’s AGM on October 14.

BBOWT chair-elect Barbara Muston said: “Without the dedication and commitment shown by all the people we are celebrating today, this wildlife trust would not be able to meet our vision of an environment rich in wildlife, valued by all. I feel very humble to be meeting people who have spent their lifetimes monitoring butterflies, or creating the right habitats for rare plants and dragonflies.”

The College Lake and Meadow Farm maintenance team of Mike Smith and Ken Thompson received an award for their Outstanding Contribution.

Len Jessup has worked on Bucks nature reserves since 1985, starting at Pitstone Fen to help create College Lake, and also at Grangelands nature reserve. Len surveys butterflies at Dancersend and is a vital member of the conservation work party there. Len also received an Outstanding Contribution award.

Lifetime Achievement awards were presented to Chilterns naturalist Dr Alan Showler and longstanding volunteer Becky Woodell.