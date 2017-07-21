Widow’s wing walk in late husband’s honour

A community first responder (CFR) strapped herself to the wing of a plane and hurtled through the sky at speeds of up to 130mph, raising over £2,000 for the local ambulance service.

Mary Marshall took part in the wing walk in honour of her late husband, Keith, who passed away in November.

Mary Marshall

Keith was a volunteer CFR with the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) for five years.

CFRs are trained to respond to medical emergencies such as cardiac arrests, allergic reactions, diabetes emergencies, breathing difficulties and chest pain.

Mary was joined in the wing walk by three of Keith’s former colleagues and friends..

Speaking about the experience, Mary said: “It was amazing, fabulous. I enjoyed it so much. The freedom, the views, it was just exhilarating.”

And thanks to the support of Zeal Solutions, which sponsored the full cost of the event, every penny of the £2,000 raised by the group will go directly to the charities closest to Mary’s heart.

Mary said: “Keith was passionate about his community first responder group, and the air ambulance came out to us the day we lost him, so they’re two very special charities for me.”

Mary has just resumed CFR duties herself, since losing Keith.

She said: “I’ll continue to log on. It’s an important part of the service. We can save lives, we do save lives. And that matters.”