Wicked Lady tour concludes

A county-wide tour for Hertfordshire’s very own Wicked Lady concludes with a talk and book signing event at Waterstones in St Albans at 7.15pm on Thursday.

Rowland Hughes, principal lecturer in English Literature at the University of Hertfordshire, has published a new critical edition of the famously scandalous 1940s novel by Magdalen King-Hall, Life and Death of the Wicked Lady Skelton.

It tells the possibly true story of a female highway robber terrorising the county’s roads in the 17th century, and was made into the 1945 British film The Wicked Lady, starring Margaret Lockwood, Patricia Roc and James Mason.

Dr Hughes will talk about the novel and how much truth there is to the legend of the real female highway robber, Katherine Ferrers, on whom the novel is based, and will be signing copies of his book.