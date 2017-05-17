West Herts College opens new Hemel Hempstead campus this afternoon

West Herts College has unveiled its brand new campus in Hemel Hempstead this afternoon (May 17).

Students and residents alike get the first chance to see the new facilities this evening up until 7.30pm.

The new campus, located at the old town end of Marlowes, is fitted with all with the latest kit and equipment, and will ‘serve the community for years to come’ according to its principal, Gill Worgan.

It means the college will now be able to offer a varied curriculum for both full-time and part-time students, with a host of new courses now available.

The college, which also has campuses in Kings Langley and Watford, was established in 1991 as an amalgamation of the former Dacorum College, Cassio College and George Stephenson College.

The opening today marks the completion of almost three years of redevelopment after the previous block was demolished in September 2014.

And the new facilities at the redeveloped West Herts College should give students a great place to learn for years to come.

That’s the message from college Principal, Gill Worgan, who believes the new centre of learning will ensure young people can develop the skills they need to succeed.

She said: “The new facilities, including flexible modern classrooms, event spaces and science lab, will complement the recently modernised Building Services workshops – allowing the college to offer a wide-ranging curriculum, in tune with the region’s growth industries.”

The college will offer full-time and part-time courses in traditional subjects such as construction and business, alongside brand new courses including in forensic science and software and games development. Part-time courses will include counselling and teacher training.

There will also be leisure courses such as floristry. The college was awarded significant funding by Hertfordshire’s Local Enterprise Partnership.

