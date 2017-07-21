Weekend weather: It’s going to be cloudy with showers in Dacorum

Sunny spells and scattered showers await Dacorum this weekend.

Saturday is expected to reach a peak of 18° around midday, before gradually cooling through the afternoon.

But while the morning will be mainly periods of sun between the clouds, the later day will switch to clouds and showers.

Sunday will also reach highs of 18° around midday, but the day will have more rain and less sun.

Most of next week is expected to be drier but with clouds still lingering.