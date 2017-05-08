Weekend of concerts on offer at village festival

A feast of musical entertainment is on off er at the second annual Nettleden Music Festival, from June 9 to 11.

A varied programme of four concerts will take place over the weekend in the 13th-century Church of St Lawrence, with food and drink available.

Proceeds will be shared between Nettleden Church and the Hospice of St Francis.

High-energy, New Orleans-style band Mississippi Swamp Dogs start the festival with an evening of joyous jazz standards on Friday June 9.

At 3pm on Saturday June 10, the choir from local preparatory school Beechwood Park will sing alongside former pupil and Nettleden boy Andrew Hamilton, now studying at the Guildhall School of Music.

At 7.30pm that evening, six professional singers and actors with a long history of working together in the music world perform A Summer Serenade, including songs, poems and readings, plus guitar and flute pieces.

At 3pm on Sunday June 11, The Forest Chamber Orchestra will perform Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No 5 with Paul Chapman (flute) John Crawford (violin) Adrian Davis (harpsichord) and string continuo. They will be joined by a quartet of professional string players from Forest Philharmonic Orchestra, based in Walthamstow.

Afternoon teas and ice cream will be for sale at both afternoon concerts. Nettleden lamb burgers, cheese plates and a bar will be available at the evening concerts.

See nettledenfestival.wordpress.com