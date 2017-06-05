Search

Week of women’s sports activities

News. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150807-174846001

Ladies are being encouraged to do up their laces and put on their lycra, for This Girl Can in Herts Week 2017.

This week there are hundreds of special sports activities on offer across Herts.

Find out more at http://thisgirlcanherts.org/