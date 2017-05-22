WEATHER: Wave of warm weather to bring highest temperatures since last September

A wave of warm weather is on the way with our area set to bask in the hottest temperatures since last autumn.

Unfortunately for most workers, the best of the weather will be during the week with highs of up to 27C (80.6F) expected on Friday.

Much of England and Wales will see the mercury rise into the 20s throughout the week, with only the odd shower in the west of the country putting a dampener on proceedings.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland it will be slightly cooler due to cloud coverage keeping temperatures slightly cooler, but there will be a general temperature rise rise in the next week,

Alex Burkill, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Monday is looking like a pretty good day across much of the country, with a good deal of sunshine.

“We could see highs of 25C (77F) in London, the East Midlands and East Anglia, which will get the best of the weather.

“There will be some patchy drizzle on Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures dip a couple of degrees maybe, but by Thursday we expect to see things on the rise again.

“If we reach 26C (78.8F) then we will have the hottest day of the year so far, but it is Friday which is shaping up to see temperatures peaking.

“We are looking at the high 20s - possibly 27C - with warm air coming up from the south. It’s going to feel pretty good.”

However, those looking for the warm run to continue into the forthcoming Bank Holiday weekend might be left disappointed.

Mr Burkill said: “This is looking like being the warmest spell we’ve had since September last year, but it might not last beyond Friday - from then we are looking at the possibility of some thunder and showers and temperatures taking a dip.”