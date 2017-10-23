Watch, TV and diamond ring among host of items stolen from Bovingdon home

Officers investigating a burglary in Bovingdon have released a photo of a watch after one was stolen in an attempt to trace it.

Between 1.30pm and 5pm on Monday, October 2, offenders gained entry to a house on Vicarage Lane.

Along with a quantity of cash and keys, the following items were taken:

A Cartier Tank Francaise Watch (attached is a photo of a matching version)

A Bose Wave Music System 2 with a Bose CD Changer attachment

A Samsung PS43F4500 Smart TV and remote control

A white Bose Lifestyle 650 surround sound system

A pair of black Bose Sound True 2 around ear headphones

A Bose Wave Music System

An 18ct white gold 7 diamond eternity ring

A silver ring with a large oval green amber stone

A Bose Soundlink 3 bluetooth speaker

A JVC 32” LT-32C650(A) LED Smart TV and remote control

Detective Constable Pete Spiers, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anybody who saw anything suspicious between the times of the burglary to get in touch.

"Similarly, if you believe that you may have been offered one of these items for sale, please get in contact with me. I would love to be able to reunite the victim with their possessions particularly the watch which is of great sentimental value.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Pete Spiers via the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/7876 or report information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.