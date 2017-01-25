WATCH: Mischief making stunt gang wearing balaclavas filmed racing around nearby shopping centre on tricycles

Stuntmen wearing balaclavas were chased by security guards as they filmed themselves racing around Watford’s intu shopping centre before posting the video online.

Joe Rackley made the clip of himself and a friend charging around the popular shopping destination for Hemel Hempstead residents while performing the manoeuvre known as ‘drift triking’.

The video even shows a security guard attempting to tackle one at full speed. Photo: SWNS

The short video has gone viral and shows the trikers speeding past the likes of Primark and John Lewis narrowly missing shoppers and even shows a security guard attempting to tackle one at full speed.

Other videos from the stuntman show a group of tricycle riders speeding round country lanes, setting off speed cameras and being chased by police cars.

Members of the amateur stunt gang are also filmed giving middle-finger salutes as they pass patrol cars around Hertfordshire.

Posted on his Facebook page entitled “Joe Rackley - Professional Idiot” the two-minute video shot at the intu Watford Shopping Centre has had close to 1 million views and 12,000 shares.