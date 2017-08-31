WATCH: Massive fire breaks out in Hertfordshire warehouse

A huge furniture warehouse has caught fire in a busy Hertfordshire town centre and is on the verge of collapsing.

The massive blaze erupted in the two-floor warehouse on Thursday morning and continues to rage.

The scene of the warehouse fire in Ware. Picture by SWNS

It is believed to have started on the second floor of Deans Furnishers in Ware, Herts, and the building is at risk of collapsing.

Local Mike Golding, 42, walked past the fire after dropping his daughter off at nursery and says he saw debris falling into the adjacent River Lea.

The web designer, who lives in the town, said: “I was walking back from taking my daughter to her nursery, which is really near the warehouse, at about 7:45am when I saw it.

“I saw a huge cloud of smoke, which was a good few hundred feet high, and loads of flames.

“It’s a furniture warehouse adjacent to the river and from the riverside you could see all the firefighters battling the fire.

“There was debris falling into the river and steam coming off it as it hit the water.

“The building looked like it had a corrugated roof, it could have been asbestos.

“It was pretty gridlocked, Star Street was shut and the big roundabout was blocked.

“I was really shocked, things like this don’t normally happen in Ware and our fire station only has one engine - it’s a small place.”

35 firefighters attended the scene, with seven engines. Roads in the area will be closed for up to 12 hours, according to Hertfordshire County Council.

A Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7:17am to a large fire in a two-floor warehouse on Star Street, Ware.

“The fire was on the upper floor and there is a danger of collapse. All persons are accounted for.

“We sent seven engines plus an aerial ladder platform.”