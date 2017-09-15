Walkers go the extra mile for MS charity

Thirty walkers tackled the mile-long route along the picturesque canal path when Walk the MS Mile came to Berkhamsted on Saturday September 9.

Opened by Deputy Mayor of Dacorum Rosie Sutton, the walk raises funds and awareness for The Chilterns MS Centre charity, which supports local people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

If you missed it, there are other chances to take part coming up a bit further afield.

On Saturday September 16, Walk the MS Mile will be in Beaconsfield at 10.30am and in High Wycombe at 3pm.

And on Saturday September 23, when Walk the MS Mile takes place in Aylesbury at 10am and in Marlow at 3pm.

Registration is £5, and children join in free of charge.

See www.walktheMSmile.org