VIDEO: Van drives wrong way down M1 in Hemel Hempstead to evade police

Officers investigating an incident of dangerous driving on the M1 have released footage of the illegal ‘manoeuvre’ in a bid to trace the vehicle.

The incident happened at 2.49am on Sunday, April 2 where the A414 merges with the M1 at Junction 8 in Hemel Hempstead.

Officers signalled for a white Citroen Berlingo van to pull over in Grove Mill Lane, Rickmansworth after it was shown that the vehicle had no valid MOT or insurance.

When the vehicle failed to stop, officers began pursuing the van along the A414 before it turned around and travelled in the opposite direction along the dual carriageway. In the interests of safety, officers withdrew from the pursuit.

However, the officers were able to re-establish the pursuit shortly after this and followed the vehicle to Junction 8, where it performed a handbrake turn and continued southbound along the northbound carriageway of the M1.

In the interests of public safety, the officers again withdrew from the pursuit at this stage. Motorway cameras later show the van exiting the M1 at Junction 5 for Watford.

The footage was captured on the officer’s body worn camera. The vehicle’s registration plate is X641 WRM.

Sergeant James Bessant, who is investigating, said: “This is an example of extremely dangerous driving and the driver’s reckless actions put members of the public at unnecessary risk.

“Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the incident but I am very keen to trace the driver of this van as soon as possible.

“If you think you may know the identity of that person, or you have any further information to share with us, please call us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference C1/17/1707.

“I am also keen to speak to any motorists who witnessed a van matching the description driving in a dangerous manner, or anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.”

Alternatively, if you have any further information about this incident you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.