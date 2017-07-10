VIDEO: Soap and glory for Dacorum’s Hospice of St Francis

Patients, carers and volunteers carved over 100 sculputures out of soap bars in a special film created by the Hospice of St Francis.

As part of the annual Art Bag project, animator Kim Noce documented the experience of participants. Patients were instructed to carve something that represented how they were feeling, with results varying from flowers to faces.

Hospice of St Francis soap sculptures

This is the second year that art bags have been given to participants.

Samantha Owen, who became involved in the Art Bag project following treatment for breast cancer, said: “For me, this project has been an opportunity to get out there.

“Being involved in a project with people who were going through a similar situation was really reassuring and hopefully it will help other people at the beginning of their diagnosis realise that there is help out there and that it comes in many different forms.”

Annalise Ashwell, Macmillan Wellbeing and Therapeutic Coordinator, said: “The idea behind this year’s Art Bag project was to give patients and their loved ones the opportunity to carve out a space and time for themselves.