Valuation bus returns to historic territory

An auctioneer is returning to Hemel Hempstead for a charity valuation day 172 years after his great-great-great-grandfather, also an auctioneer, lived and practised in Hemel and Watford.

Jonathan Humbert, of JP Humbert Auctioneers Ltd. is a direct descendent of Charles Francis Humbert, who set up in Hemel Hempstead and Watford in 1841 as ‘Auctioneer, Land Agent & Sanitory Engineer’ and also ran Watford Cattle Market.

According to Jonathan Humbert, Charles lived at Little Nascot, a house no longer standing that stood in what is now Watford High Street.

Jonathan is bringing his Valuation Bus to Bank Court, between Marlowes and Waterhouse Street in Hemel town centre, from 1pm to 3pm on Wednesday May 31.

Gold, silver, jewellery, watches, coins, medals, clocks, paintings and any old and interesting artefacts are all invited for free valuations.

Jonathan said: “We have seen many items over the years that people don’t use or wear and yet which can make good money at auction.”

Valuations are free of charge, no appointment isneeded and charity donations may be made on the day to the Hospice of St Francis.

The Valuation Bus will be making a monthly appearance in Hemel Hempstead from 1pm to 3pm on the last Wednesday of the month.

JP Humbert Auctioneers, now based near Buckingham, can be contacted on 01327 359595.