UPDATE: Power restored to some homes in Berkhamsted

More than 1,400 homes suffered a power cut this morning in Berkhamsted, although around half should now have had their supply restored.

The incident occurred at around 11.45am, although electricity firm UK Power Networks say that “many” had power restored within 30 minutes.

A spokesman said: “UK Power Networks engineers are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to 811 customers in the Cedar Road, Sugar Lane areas of Berkhamsted following a fault on the electricity network this morning.

“Just over 1,400 customers would have seen an interruption following the fault, with many restored in stages within half an hour.

“We would like to reassure our customers that we are working hard to get their electricity restored and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Power cut tips:

- Remember the 105 number which will get you through to your local network operator;

- Get spare batteries for radios and torches and keep your mobile charged up;

- Keep an old-fashioned corded phone which you can plug in, as cordless phones won’t work in the event of a power cut;

- Take care if using candles, tea-lights and other naked flames;

- Keep fridges and freezers closed, with a blanket over as they will stay cold for 15 hours;

- Switch off all your electrical equipment, except one light which will let you know when the power comes back on;

- Remember the street lights may also be off so take care if you go out;

- Look out for elderly neighbours; please consider taking them a flask of hot water round or hot food;

- See www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk for some helpful films.