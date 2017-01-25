Unsightly rubbish

Angry residents say that litter scattered across the ‘disgusting’ Grovehill sports fields is dangerous and unhygenic.

Several bags of rubbish were piled around bins at the Hemel Hempstead park this week, with items spilling out onto the fields’ sports pitches.

Residents who walk dogs through the park think it is only a matter of time before someone is injured by a sharp object.

“We have a responsibility towards the safety and health of our players,” said Lee James.

“Not only is this causing a danger to dogs and wildlife, but this is also going to become a health risk to players.

“There could end up being all kinds of sharp objects that are not spotted on pitches. It is only a matter of time before someone is hurt out there.”

He added: “These litterbugs and fly-tippers need to be stopped. The fields are disgusting.”

A Dacroum Borough Council spokesman said: “The bins at Grovehill playing fields are emptied twice a week – normally on a Monday and Friday.

“If we receive a report of a full bin we will attend and empty it.”

Residents can report a full bin at www.dacorum.gov.uk/home/environment-street-care/clean-safe-green/litter