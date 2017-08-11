Uni hosts showcase of musical talent

Have your say

A 10-day music workshop at the University of Hertfordshire will end with a final performance that’s open to the public.

Budding musicians and aspiring artists are taking part in a 10-day music development workshop run by Conference Hertfordshire and Ultimate Artists.

Ultimate Artists on Campus, which is taking place at the University of Hertfordshire from August 11 to 20, aims to help talented artists of all ages develop their vocal skills, gain performance experience and develop new networks within the sector.

The internationally acclaimed workshop has attracted students from across Europe, including Slovenia, Malta and Israel.

The mentoring programme will culminate in a final show on Saturday, August 19, with more than 50 budding artists performing at the university’s Hatfield campus.

Artists will perform solo, duet and group performances to an audience of media and A&R representatives and local music lovers.

The idea for the Ultimate Artists mentoring scheme came from Joshua Alamu, vocal coach on TV shows such as The Voice and X Factor, who realised that young artists needed more than just voice coaching. They also needed an understanding of, and exposure to, the music industry.

Dan Douglas, events co-ordinator at Conference Hertfordshire, said: “The university is proud to showcase our first-class learning facilities to some of the world’s brightest young musicians.”

Saturday’s Finale Showcase event is at 5.30pm at the Forum, College Lane, Hatfield.

Tickets £13.15 from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ultimate-artists-2017-finale-showcase-tickets-36252784053