Two teenagers assaulted in Hemel Hempstead

A man jumped out of a car to assault two teenagers before getting back into the vehicle which sped off.

The incident took place between 8pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday October 17 on Bathurst Road in Highfield, Hemel Hempstead.

A silver Ford Focus pulled up and a man jumped out of the passenger’s side door and assaulted two teenagers who were walking with a group of friends. The man then got back into the car, which was then sped away from the scene by the driver.

The victims were not injured during the incident, but police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the assault.

PC Dean Childs-O’Leary, who is investigating for Hertfordshire Police, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident on Bathurst Road or has information that could help with our enquiries to please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Childs-O’Leary via the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number D1/17/8365.