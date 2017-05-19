Tring student’s squash success

Tring School student Katie Malliff competed with the England U15 Girls team in the U15-17 European Squash Championships in Prague, where the team were champions in their age group. In the finals, the girls played the Czech Republic. Katie drew the Czech number 1, and won with a score of 3-0.

The girls played teams from France, Spain and The Netherlands to reach the finals, when they played the Czech Republic.

Katie is currently British Champion and seeded number 1 for the U15 in England.

She will be heading off to the Dutch Open in the summer to play in the U17 age group, having won the U15 age group last year.