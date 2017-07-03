Tring pupils have a wizard time at school

Tring School was transformed into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as students and staff celebrated the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

In the weeks prior to the big day, a competition had been running to encourage the students to delve into the text of the book and search for the answers. The first prisze of two tickets to Harry Potter world was kindly donated by Tring Lions.

The school’s Learning Resources Centre hosted a party for the biggest Harry Potter fans from four different year groups, where they took part in a treasure hunt, dressed up for photos in the themed photo booth and even enjoyed a glass of butterbeer.

The day was a huge success, seeing many of the school’s students and staff dressing up and encouraging both keen and the more reluctant readers to become involved and share their love of the books.