Travellers evicted from Chipperfield Common

Police powers were used to evict an unauthorised traveller encampment in Chipperfield following reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.

The encampment, consisting of around 20 caravans and associated vehicles, arrived on Chipperfield Common, adjacent to the cricket pitch, on the afternoon of Thursday, August 10.

Posts were removed by persons unknown to facilitate entry to the land, as well as protective posts and netting around the cricket square.

Police subsequently received several reports of anti-social behaviour and there was evidence of criminal damage and littering at the site.

Landowners Dacorum Borough Council visited the location and instructed the group to leave.

When this was refused, police conducted a review and invoked their powers under section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

Section 61 can be used to remove trespassers where reasonable steps have already been taken by the landowners to ask them to leave but they have refused to do so. Trespass is not a criminal offence but they may be subject to police intervention to remove them if they have: caused damage, used threatening or abusive behaviour toward the landowner or have six or more vehicles between them.

Officers visited the site at 4pm on Friday and, following further engagement, the group left peacefully by 7pm.