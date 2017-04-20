Trains restored on London Midland routes to and from Euston

Rail services have been restored on the West Coast Main Line after yesterday’s fire in north London.

However rail bosses have warned that some trains may be shorter than normal as many carriages were trapped in sidings overnight while Network Rail carried out repairs.

Passengers who were unable to travel yesterday can use their London Midland tickets to travel today.

No trains were able to run in or out of Euston due to a line side fire near South Hampstead which damaged signalling equipment. As a result of the fire the power supply to Euston station was lost, leading to the evacuation of the station.

This affected passengers to stations including Kings Langley, Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring, Cheddington, Leighton Buzzard, Bletchley, Milton Keynes and Wolverton.

Train services running from Euston to the West Midlands and North West were cancelled, delayed or revised.

London Midland is reminding passengers who were delayed by 30 minutes or more to claim compensation. Details can be found on how to make a claim at www.londonmidland.com/delayrepay