Training Tips for Runners, from a local expert: Part 2

Physiotherapist Glen Robbins, of Hemel Physio, shares his training tips for runners in the second part of our series.

Everyone has an opinion on what may or may not reduce your risk of injury in running, but what really works?

Training volume

Simply put, the more times you run per week, the greater your injury risk. Those who run six times a week have an increased injury risk of over 500 per cent compared to those who run three times a week. This cannot be ignored, especially as most running injuries are overuse injuries.

It is OK to train more, but replace some running with cross training such as swimming or cycling, or better still a well-planned strength training routine

The way you move

Over recent years, more and more research is linking certain movement patterns with an increase in injury rate, particularly knee injuries.

The way you squat, squat on one leg or hop could inform you before you get injured that you are at an increased risk.

If your knees turn in when you squat on one leg, for example, you are more likely to suffer with anterior knee pain or ITB syndrome. And if they turn in when you hop you are more likely to damage your anterior cruciate ligament. These tests appear to be particularly relevant for female runners, who incur four times as many knee injuries as males.

The safest way to identify if you are moving in this way and what the underlying reasons are is to book an assessment with a physiotherapist or health professional with a special interest in functional movement screening.

A personalised exercise programme can correct this and reduce your injury risk.

