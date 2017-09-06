Tour of Britain comes to Hemel

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain started last Sunday and the penultimate stage starts in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday.

Hemel will be welcoming 10-time stage winner Mark Cavendish, leading Team Dimension Data, as he makes his comeback after being injured in the Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish

Rory Townsend is making his debut in the tour for team BIKE Channel Canyon, after he visited young cyclists at the Dacorum Cycle Hub this summer.

Welshman Geraint Thomas, who wore the Yellow Jersey at this year’s Tour de France with victory in the opening time trial, will also be visiting Dacorum as part of Team Sky’s six-man squad.

Dacorum Borough Council is hosting the tour in Hemel town centre from 9am on Saturday, with the race starting on Waterhouse Street at 10.30am.

There will entertainment in the town centre, with 3sixty bicycle stunt team performing tricks in Bridge Street and local basketball team Hemel Storm meeting fans and running basketball competitions before their first game of the season on Saturday night.