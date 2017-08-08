Tour of Britain arrives in Hemel Hempstead

To celebrate the launch of the Tour of Britain race, Hemel Hempstead hosted a family fun day.

People of all ages brought their bikes along to Dacorum Cycle Hub to take part in races and gain expert cyclist advice.

Dacorum Cycle Club family fun day to mark the start of the Tour of Britain race.

Tomorrow will mark one month to go before the Tour of Britain pedals through Hemel Hempstead town centre.

Families are encouraged to come along and support the riders and enjoy a morning of activities.

Councillor Neil Harden said: “The Tour of Britain is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase Hemel Hempstead, and Dacorum, on a national stage.

“The race will be starting on Waterhouse Street with the recently restored and beloved Water Gardens providing a picture perfect setting as the race gets underway.

“Having made major investments to improve both the town centre and Maylands Business Park, having the Tour wind its way through these areas it’s a terrific way for local residents and national viewers to get a glimpse of what a great place Hemel is to live, work and enjoy.

“Having the Tour in Hemel Hempstead has also been inspirational to so many young people. The new Dacorum Cycle Hub opened earlier this year and has already encouraged hundreds of young people and adults to get back on their bikes and improve their riding skills.

“It also provides the perfect place for residents to get together and celebrate sport. With such a diverse range of sports and activities available in and around Hemel Hempstead we want to ensure that we welcome national events like this to Dacorum so that we can all benefit from enjoyment and inspiration they bring right on our doorstep.”

The event will start at 9am on Saturday, September 9.

