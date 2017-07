Hemel’s football prodigy Harry Winks sliced his clearance, when he took a break from pre-season training to help out at his mum’s new tea shop.

The former Cavendish student plays for Tottenham Hotspur, and made his league debut last season before clocking up 33 appearances in all competitions.

Harry Winks tea shop

His mum Anita has taken over The Tea Tree in Hemel Old Town with her business partner and sister-in-law Claire Harris.