Tots’ teddy treat raises £234

Pupils from St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, in Berkhamsted, enjoyed a Teddy Bears Picnic, and were able to surprise the Hospice of St Francis with a whopping £234.
The Years 1 and 2 pupils raised the money to give their teddies a treat as part of their Year of Mercy.
The hospice is the chosen charity for Key Stage 1 throughout the year, with every class choosing a charity to raise money or awareness for.
The picnic was followed by a visit from Sarah Ajder, from the Hospice of St Francis.
Sarah delivered an assembly about the work of the hospice.
Headteacher of St Thomas More, Isabel Cerasale, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity shown by pupils and their parents in teaching and learning about joyful giving.
“By all accounts, the teddies had a great time too!”
The school also thanked Waitrose for donating all of the food for the picnic.
