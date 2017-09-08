Top tips on getting active in Dacorum

In the wake of the world’s top cyclists heading to Hemel, Visit Herts is offering tips on ways to get active in Dacorum.

The penultimate stage of Britain’s biggest professional cycling race, the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, began in Hemel Hempstead last Saturday.

And if the thrill of the Tour has inspired you try something sporty, Visit Herts has nine nifty suggestions.

– Dive into fitness at one of Dacorum’s Sportspace venues across Hemel, Berkhamsted, Tring or King’s Langley, boasting eight swimming pools, gyms, racket courts and even an eight-lane, 400-metre floodlit athletics track throughout the district.

– If you fancy yourself as the next Chris Froome, pedal over to the newly opened Dacorum Cycle Hub, where you can meet other cyclists, have a cup of tea, and even get your bike serviced.

– Grab your family or friends for a ride along the seven-mile Nickey Line, part of the National Cycle Network.

– Ramp up your skateboarding skills at one of Dacorum’s skate parks.

– The XC is the only extreme sports facility of its kind in the UK, with a skate and BMX park, climbing wall, indoor caving facility and challenging high ropes course.

– Snow sports destination The Snow Centre offers ‘real snow’ all year round.

– Skate to Planet Ice in Hemel Hempstead for a spin this season.

– Head to the glorious greens of one of Dacorum’s great golf courses for a tee-rific round or two.

– With its rolling countryside, miles of footpaths and striking views, Dacorum is perfect walking territory.

For more sporty inspiration, and general information about Hertfordshire, please see www.visitherts.co.uk