Tools given a new lease of life

Members of Sunnyside Rural Trust paid a visit to Workaid, in Chesham, where they collected a consignment of horticultural and carpentry tools to assist them with their many projects.

Sunnyside Rural Trust works at three sites in Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead and Northcurch, where the trainees are helped to learn skills including growing organic fruit and vegetables, making chutney and jam, and looking after free-range chickens, as well as growing the many plants which grace the public spaces in Dacorum.

Volunteers at Workaid refurbish unwanted tools, before making them up into carpentry, mechanic’s or electrical kits to send to approved training projects in the UK and in Africa.

Workaid has now been operating for over 30 years, and this year will send its 100th container packed with toolkits, sewing machines and bicycles, to enable people to learn a practical skill and become self-supporting.