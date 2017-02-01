Tools engraved by police in Hemel Hempstead to make property 'safer'

More than 100 tools were engraved as part of an event in Hemel Hempstead aimed at helping people to keep their property safer.

The free event took place at Electric Center on the Macdonald Business Park, off Maylands Avenue, on Thursday (January 26).

The Hemel Hempstead North, Rural, West and Central Safer Neighbourhood Team has recently purchased equipment which allows officers to engrave tools to help make them less attractive to thieves and more easily identifiable should they ever be stolen and recovered.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Matt Deveney said: “The feedback we have received since launching the ‘Op Engrave’ scheme earlier this month has been really positive and Thursday’s event was a great success.

“We spent around four hours marking tools and offering crime prevention advice to visitors in order to help people keep their belongings more secure.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Electric Center for their assistance with the event and look forward to working with them again in future.”

Tony Major, from the Electric Center, said: “The tool marking event was a great idea. When Sergeant Deveney came in to ask about putting some posters up on his behalf, we asked for some more information and immediately offered our premises to use for an event.

“We are very pleased to have been able to assist in this crime prevention initiative and have invited Matt and his team back in a few weeks for a repeat event.”

For more information on how you can get your tools engraved please contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on 01442 271642, or email SNTHemelHempsteadNorthRuralWestandCentral@herts.pnn.police.uk