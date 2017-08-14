Time for Amazon to deliver answers on ‘illegal’ van parking in Hemel Hempstead

Internet retail giant Amazon has said that it is working to ‘address’ concerns over the ‘unruly’ behaviour of van drivers who appear to be parking illegally.

Complaints have been stacking up about the delivery vans parked up in Swallowdale Lane and roads off Boundary Way, near Amazon’s distribution centre in Hemel Hempstead.

MP Mike Penning has written to the council, police and Amazon to follow up on constituents’ complaints.

He said: “People working at neighbouring locations are being intimidated by the unruly behaviour of Amazon’s delivery vans vying for position to get into the Amazon depot.

“Vehicles are parked illegally and the huge number of vehicles is causing problems to other road users. I have been told of dangerous and aggressive driving and it is time Amazon considered this and found a solution.

“It is great that Amazon chose Hemel Hempstead for one of their distribution centres, but they need to respect their neighbours and take responsibility for the impact they are having on nearby businesses and those that work there.”

An Amazon spokesman said: “We take seriously any concerns raised about the behaviour of individuals contracted by independent delivery companies who provide services through the Amazon Logistics network.

“We are working to address concerns raised and will continue to work with the delivery companies we engage to ensure that drivers behave as we and our neighbours would expect.”