The Mud Pack Challenge returns to raise money for Hospice of St Francis

Registration has officially opened for The Hospice of St Francis’ filthiest fundraiser of the year – The Mud Pack Challenge.

The five or 10 mile fun-filled obstacle course through the beautiful but very muddy grounds of Ashridge House takes place on Sunday October 15 and is open to anyone who wants to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves for charity.

The mud may wash away, but the memories will remain!

Promising lots of muddy fun, Mudpackers will slip, slide, jump and wade their way through the 190-acre grounds and woodland of the historic country estate, negotiating wet and muddy obstacles along the way.

As if it wasn’t already muddy enough, new features for this year will include a challenging ramp obstacle and a mud bath at the end!

Fran Martin, events manager at the Hospice, said: “If you’ve never done Mud Pack before, this is your chance to join in the muddy mayhem! Last year hundreds of people escaped the ordinary, became mud warriors for the day and raised over £100,000 for the Hospice along the way.

“For those who’ve got muddy for us before, we’d love to welcome you back! You can do it by yourself or as part of a team but make your miles count by raising as much money as you can to help us continue to provide care and support when it matters most to patients and families across Herts and Bucks.”

There are a series of obstacles on the course to battle through

Now in its fourth year, the Mud Pack Challenge is one of the most popular events in the Hospice’s calendar. Last year, more than 750 people took to the course to tackle a variety of challenging obstacles including filthy swamps, slippery slides and skips full of cold, muddy water, all to help fund local Hospice care.

Places are already being snapped up by local teams and individuals keen to get filthy for the Berkhamsted-based Hospice.

Holly Latham, 15, who was one of the youngest people to take part last year when she took on the course with her stepfather Paul, raised £500 to help fund our care.

Holly said: “It was lots of fun! I laughed nearly all the way round the course and was surprised, pleased and proud of myself that I got round the whole thing. It was tough for someone my age but really achievable.

The courses snake their way through the Ashridge estate

“I will always be grateful to the Hospice for the support and wonderful care they have given our family since my dad Phil passed away there in 2010 and I felt this was a time when I could give something back through my sponsorship money.”

The event is open to anyone with a basic level of fitness so it’s perfect for individuals aged 15 or over and also fantastic fun for families, friends, teams and work colleagues. All that’s needed is a sense of adventure and a willingness to get muddy!

Places are limited and entries are accepted on a first come, first served basis, so don’t delay, secure your place on the muddiest challenge for miles around at www.stfrancis.org.uk/mudpack or call 01442 869555.

Entry is £35 and Mud Packers should aim to raise at least £50 per person to help the Hospice raise the over £5m it needs every year to fund its free care for people living with life-limiting illness – 80 per cent of which it relies on from voluntary donations.