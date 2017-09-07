The Feeling frontman Dan Gillespie Sells looking forward to Berkofest

A string of well-known names in the world of music will descend on Berkhamsted this weekend for the latest Berkofest.

Dan Gillespie Sells, frontman of pop-rock group The Feeling, has been charged with headlining the festival, which is in its fifth year. The band is famous for its hits ‘Fill My Little World’ and ‘Sewn’.

And the frontman is looking forward to playing some of his hits in an acoustic environment.

Dan, whose pre-gig ritual is to put on some shiny shoes and have a whisky, said: “I’m very excited to be doing this.This is the first time I have played a festival set acoustically.

"I love playing this way. You can get a real sense of the song when it’s stripped back. I sometimes play special events with just me and a guitar and it’s often is quite special.

"Playing stripped back is more intimate but also can be just as exciting. People love to sing along freely and that’s the atmosphere you can create with just a guitar and a voice."

Also on the bill is an acoustic set from Alabama 3, best known for recording ‘Woke Up This Morning’, the theme song for The Sopranos.

And having first made his mark on the 80s/90s indie scene with renowned quartet The La’s, talented singer John Power left the group to form Cast, and he will be performing acoustic tracks from Cast’s iconic back catalogue.

Other treats in store include Grace Petrie, plus Berkofest favourite Shane Lamont - while emerging talent will perform in The Swan Youth Centre, Vee Music stage and Bullens Music stage. And overseeing it all will be compere and comedian Robin Ince.

Throughout the day there will be a range of tomfoolery for all the family to enjoy, such as Umbanda’s drum workshops and Hartbeeps. Local craft beer will be on tap, and for foodies, exotic and delicious cuisine is available in abundance.

Berkofest organiser Charlie Hussey said: “BerkoFest is known for its quality and eclectic mix of main stage performers and I believe this year’s line-up verifies that.

“It is an amazing blend of musical genres and hit laden acts, and there are a number of music stages where young and upcoming local acts can perform.”

Berkofest is taking place at Berkhamsted Cricket Club on Saturday (September 9) from 11.30am to 7pm.

Tickets are still available to buy at www.berkofest.com/buy-tickets