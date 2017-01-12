Tesco car park closed in Tring to treat man in ‘life threatening’ condition

A man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being treated by paramedics in the Tesco car park in Tring.

Emergency services were called to the supermarket in London Road just before 7.30pm yesterday (January 11) to reports that man in his 60s was not breathing.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “A call came through to us at 7.24pm yesterday.

“We sent an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“They provided care at the scene, where the person was in a life-threatening condition.

“They were taken to Watford General Hospital by the land ambulance, but the air ambulance crew joined them to provide enhanced care during the journey. They were in a life-threatening condition when they reached the hospital.”

Upon attending the scene, the ambulance service called Hertfordshire Police at 7.29pm.

A police spokesman added: “Officers attended to assist with the closure of the car park which allowed paramedics to assess the patient.

“The man was taken to hospital via land ambulance and the car park closure was lifted by 9.30pm.”