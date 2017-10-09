Terrifying knifepoint robbery at Tesco in Hemel Hempstead

A terrified Tesco worker was showed a knife as a thug thief robbed the store in Warners End.

A man entered the store, in Stoneycroft, at 10.24pm on Saturday (October 7), where he picked up a box of beer before making his way to the till.

As he was being served, he showed as knife to the member of staff, and told them to hand over cash.

He then left the store with a small amount of money, fleeing in the direction of Northridge Way.

Thankfully, the member of staff was unhurt, but police are appealing for anyone who may have information that can help them to come forward.

DC Paula Mowbray, from the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit, is investigating and said: “There were three members of the public in the store at the time, as well as the staff members, and we are speaking to them about what happened.

“I would also like to extend my appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or the man fleeing from the scene.”

The man is described as a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with a beard. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation can contact DC Mowbray via Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/8025 or report information online at www.contacthertspolice.uk/Report