Teenies to teens in Kings Langley dance showcase

A dance school that runs classes in Hemel and Watford held its first whole-company show at Kings Langley’s Rudolf Steiner School on Saturday, May 20

Nearly 200 people attended the Kennedy Jane Dance showcase, entitled Be True to Yourself, which featured 40 dance students aged three to 22 years performing 14 pieces.

Teenie Dancers from the Kennedy Jane Dance school

The performance showcased the dancers’ work in a range of styles, including ballet, contemporary, hip hop and commercial.

For the Teenie Dancers, aged three to six, it was the first time they had performed on a stage in front of a large audience.