Teenagers locked up for Nic Cruwys attack

Young thugs who left a father-of-two with a life-changing brain injury have been given custodial sentences.

Watford fan Nic Cruwys, 44, from Hemel Hempstead, was left in a coma for three weeks after the attack outside a football stadium in Wolverhampton in March 2015.

The supporters were aged between 13 and 18 when they pounced on Mr Cruwys after the match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford.

Mr Cruwys tried to get away from the group but he fell over and was repeatedly punched and kicked as he lay unconscious on the ground.

He spent more than three months in hospital and a rehabilitation centre before returning to Hemel where he continues to receive treatment on a regular basis.

His family said: “Although Nic will never fully recover, we are now hoping to try and move on with our lives and try and put the horrific situation behind us.”

Joe Wood, now 15, from Wolverhampton, was ordered to be detained for 56 months after admitting wounding with intent.

Joseph Lister, from Wolverhampton, was given a 30-month sentence after the now-19-year-old admitted wounding.

Connor Pearson, now 16, from Wolverhampton, admitted wounding and was given a one-year detention and training order.

Ryan Meer, now 19, from Staffordshire, was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years, for affray, and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Robert Beech, now 18, from Wednesfield, was given two months’ detention suspended for 12 months after admitting threatening behaviour.

Daniel Lloyd, now 19, from Sedgley, will be sentenced at a later date after admitting grievous bodily harm.

All six have been banned from Molineux football stadium for life.