Teenager donates her hair for sick children

A Hemel Hempstead girl has raised £267 by having her long hair cut off for charity.

Jasmine Fernandes, aged 14, had her hair cut by Colleen Hughes, at Elliott Reeve Hair salon in Adeyfield, who donated her services free of charge.

Jasmine before her haircut

Jasmine, who attends Adeyfields School, has sent the money raised to the family of three-year-old Lottie Woods, who are trying to raise £500,000 to provide lifesaving treatment for Lottie, who was diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Jasmine has donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust, which provides free wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

Jasmine’s mum, Julie, became friends with Lottie’s mum Charlotte on social media after both turned to the Miscarriage Association for support. Lottie’s family are raising money to take Lottie to the USA for treatment which is not available in the UK.

See the Team Lottie JustGiving page at https://goo.gl/pweCaa or find Team Lottie on Facebook