Teen wanted by cops in connection with attempted lead thefts in Hemel Hempstead

Police are on the hunt for a teenager who tried twice to steal lead flashing from the top of a window at a home.

Between 1.05pm and 1.20pm on Thursday, March 30, a boy approached a property in The Foxgloves and attempted to pull lead flashing from the top of a window. He was disturbed by the homeowner and made off on a bicycle.

The boy then returned a short while later and attempted to pull the lead off again. He was disturbed by the homeowner for a second time and made off towards Long Chaulden.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 14 and 16 years, of stocky build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark blue hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers and was riding a black mountain bike.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw someone in the area at the time matching the description given.

A similar incident occurred at a second property in the same street at around 9.40pm on Sunday, April 2. Police are keeping an open mind as to whether the two are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hemel Hempstead North, Rural, West and Central Safer Neighbourhood Team via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/2581.