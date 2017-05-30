Sunnyside plant sale at Hemel Food Garden

Enjoy a day of fun in the sunshine at the Sunnyside Rural Trust’s Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, June 10.

With food, drink, music and activities for all the family, it promises to be an exciting day in the fresh air.

Children will be kept busy with a range of activities, including planting their own Jack and the Beanstalk, decorating plant pots and a sunflower-growing competition.

And there’s a chance to create your own hanging basket or adopt a hen.

Sunnyside’s open-air market showcases the best of local arts and crafts, and summer bedding plants will be on sale as well as locally grown organic produce from the trust’s farm shop.

There will be plenty of food on sale, from coffee and cake at the Sunnyside Up Cafe to a barbecue.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Dacorum Community Choir and the Berkhamsted Ukulele Random Players (BURPS).

The Spring Plant Sale will take place from 11am to 3pm at Hemel Food Garden, Central Nursery, Two Waters Road, Hemel. Entry is free.

The plant sale will benefit the Sunnyside Rural Trust, a charity that works with local people with learning disabilities, offering work skills in gardening activities.

The trust has three sites in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Northchurch and grows a wide range of fruit, vegetables and plants on organic principles.

Its produce is sold in its farm shops and on a weekly market stall on Berkhamsted High Street on Thursday mornings. Find out more at www.sunnysideruraltrust.org.uk