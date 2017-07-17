Sun shines on the Herts School Games

A gorgeous summer’s day set the scene for the annual Herts Sports Partnership School Games, held at Oaklands College in St Albans.

About 1,000 pupils from across Hertfordshire took part in events ranging from cricket, hockey and tennis to the less traditional tri-golf, archery and American football.

Former Team GB Hockey manager Andy Halliday delivered an inspirational speech at the opening ceremony, followed by entertainment from members of Sandridge Primary School and professional basketball freestyler Andrew Wilding with a dazzling display of finger spinning, juggling and acrobatics.

New this year were Change4Life activities, a series of non-competitive events aimed at primary school children, allowing participants to try their hand at exciting alternative activities including freestyle basketball, circus skills and softball featuring Team GB representatives Carlos Casal Jr and Marianna Casal.

The day’s festivities were supported by a team of 150 volunteers from organisations including Sporting Futures Training Apprentices and Young Leaders from around the county.

Deputy director of Herts Sports Partnership, Jane Shewring, said: “The whole day was fantastic, the competitive sports were hard fought by all schools, and our thanks must go to the volunteers who kept the competitions fair and well run, particularly on such a hot day.

“The introduction of the Change4Life festival this year was certainly a highlight of the day.

“The smiles on the children’s faces as they tried ex- citing new sports and activities was a sight to be treasured.”